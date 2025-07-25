Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Used cars to avoid in 2025 — mechanic's warning

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 July 2025 11:47
Don't buy these popular used cars — mechanic's list
2015 Nissan Juke Photo: caranddriver.com

"Popular" doesn't always mean "reliable," especially when it comes to buying a used car. Not all famous cars are created equal, and some may have hidden problems that lead to expensive repairs, poor performance, or low resale value.

Joe Giranda, CFR Classic's director of sales and marketing, spoke to GOBankingRates about the best-selling cars that aren't worth the wait.

Jeep Grand Cherokee (2011–2014)

Jeep Grand Cherokee
Photo: autoweek.com

"Though quite well-known, these Grand Cherokees suffer from advanced transmission complications and engine trouble," Giranda said.

He also noted that the car has many electrical faults, which are common in models manufactured between 2011 and 2014.

"Hence, I recommend avoiding the added stress of their sketchy reliability," the mechanic summarized.

Nissan Juke (2011–2017)

Nissan Juke
Photo: drive.com.au

The crossover has an unconventional design but is hardly functional for road use.

"The CVT transmission of the Juke is a well-known flaw, with the potential for expensive repairs down the road. To make matters worse, limited headroom coupled with below-average resale value makes ownership far from worthwhile," Giranda noted.

Smart ForTwo (2008–2015)

SmartForTwo
Photo: caranddriver.com

"The ForTwo is a breeze to park due to its small dimensions. Still, it remains an impractical option due to slow acceleration, a lack of safety features and an overall rough ride," the mechanic emphasized.

Giranda called the high cost of maintenance another reason to ignore this car.

Serhii Yakuba - editor
Author
Serhii Yakuba
