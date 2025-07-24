Subaru Forester — common issues in the used market

2018 Subaru Forester Photo: Subaru

The Subaru Forester has gained a reputation as a reliable, functional crossover ideal for adventure and off-roading. However, as with any car, it has its weaknesses that potential buyers should consider.

Insufficient power

Despite its rugged appearance, the Forester cannot boast high power. Most trims are equipped with a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, boxer, naturally aspirated engine that generates about 180–182 horsepower and 239–241 Nm of torque. These figures are quite modest, and the lack of power is noticeable during acceleration, especially when fully loaded or on hills.

Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h takes about 10 seconds, making the Forester one of the slowest vehicles in its class. If you want more dynamic acceleration, consider models with turbocharged engines, such as the Subaru Outback, or competitors like the Mazda CX-5 or Honda CR-V.

Unpredictable Handling

While the Forester is generally known for its reliability, some models, such as the 2018 Forester, have handling issues at highway speeds. Driving on the highway at speeds above 80 km/h can lead to unpredictable vehicle behavior, which makes driving less comfortable and safe.

Interior Noise

The Forester's high ground clearance of 21.7 cm is one of its distinctive features, making it an excellent choice for light off-road use. However, this advantage becomes a disadvantage on the highway.

The cabin becomes noticeably louder at speeds above 80 km/h due to tire noise and wind whistling because of the high body and large windows.

Compared to competitors such as the Toyota RAV4 or the Honda CR-V, the Forester's sound insulation is subpar. While this may not be a problem for daily city driving, over long distances, the lack of proper sound insulation becomes noticeable.

Rigid Suspension

The Forester's suspension system is designed to provide a comfortable ride off-road. However, this feature becomes a disadvantage on the road. Drivers may notice jolts when driving over potholes or uneven asphalt.

Those looking for a softer, smoother ride in urban environments may prefer crossovers with a more comfortable suspension, such as the Hyundai Tucson.

