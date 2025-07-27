3 German crossovers you might regret buying

Second-generation Volkswagen Tiguan. Photo: VW

German cars are traditionally associated with reliability and quality. However, not all of their crossovers have lived up to expectations. Some models have disappointed owners due to frequent breakdowns, costly maintenance, and poor comfort.

SUV News shares three crossovers that have disappointed car owners.

Advertisement

BMW X1 (2015-2022)

Photo: BMW

Despite its premium status, the second-generation X1 (F48) has received many complaints from users. This compact, five-seat crossover looks prestigious and is expensive, but it has proven to be unreliable.

The B38/B48 series turbocharged engines often suffer from increased oil consumption. Even with low mileage, there have been issues with the transmission, such as jerks and delays when shifting. Drivers have also complained about unreliable electronics, particularly the parking sensors and the multimedia system. Finally, the stiff suspension does not provide much comfort on Ukrainian roads.

Read also:

Used Subaru Forester — weak spots to know before buying

Thinking of buying a used BMW 5 Series? Read this first

Volkswagen Tiguan (2016-2024)

Photo: edmunds.com

The second-generation model sold well in Europe, but car owners complained about it. As early as the third to fifth year of ownership, the car began to corrode around the wheel arches and underbody. The DSG7 gearbox (dry clutch) was prone to overheating and required careful operation. The main problems, however, were with the 1.4 TSI engine, which experienced antifreeze leaks, timing chain stretching, and unstable performance during cold starts.

Mercedes-Benz GLA X156 (2013-2019)

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

This elegant, compact crossover, built on the A-Class platform, has left its owners at the mercy of costly repairs and maintenance. This is primarily due to its unreliable 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, which is prone to overheating and turbine issues. Add poor sound insulation, overly stiff suspension, and low ground clearance to the list, and it's easy to see why owners feel like victims of marketing.

Read also:

Most fuel-efficient speed for your car

Used cars that aren’t worth buying in 2025