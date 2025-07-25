Best speed range to save fuel while driving

Car on the highway. Photo: freepik.com

Drivers always strive to optimize fuel consumption, and driving speed is one of the key factors affecting this. There is a certain speed at which a car consumes the least fuel, and understanding this can save you money.

However, at any speed, drivers must consider additional factors.

Optimal Speed

Most cars achieve maximum fuel efficiency at speeds between 60 and 90 km/h (37 and 55 m/h). This range is ideal for several reasons.

Air resistance. Its value grows exponentially as speed increases. After reaching 90 km/h, air resistance becomes the dominant factor, requiring significantly more fuel to overcome.

Engine speed. In the 60–90 km/h range, most engines run at relatively low RPMs, allowing them to operate at maximum efficiency. At the same time, a high gear further reduces engine speed.

Thermal Regime. At these speeds, the engine has warmed up to its optimal operating temperature, improving fuel combustion.

Fuel consumption outside the range

At speeds below 60 km/h (37 m/h), the engine runs in low gears with relatively high RPMs to overcome inertia, resulting in inefficient fuel combustion. In urban driving with low speeds and frequent stops and starts, the engine constantly changes operating modes, which increases fuel consumption. Idling at traffic lights and in traffic jams consumes fuel unnecessarily.

At speeds above 90 km/h (55 m/h), air resistance increases significantly, requiring more power from the engine. At the same time, the engine runs at high RPMs, leading to higher fuel consumption in order to maintain the required power.

