These used SUVs rival new cars in 2025

You don't have to buy a brand-new SUV to get a reliable, comfortable, and feature-rich vehicle. In fact, some used models from recent years have held up so well that they are either as good as their latest versions, or even better.

2020–2022 Toyota RAV4

It looks almost identical to the current model, handles the same, and offers the same efficient hybrid version. Toyota's safety package has been standard for years and includes lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking. Reliability remains excellent, and the hybrid's fuel economy still leads the class.

2019–2021 Honda CR-V

This generation received a slight update in 2020, but remains very close to the current CR-V in terms of layout and comfort. The turbocharged engine provides good mileage without compromising on overtaking power. The cabin is spacious enough for both passengers and cargo.

Mazda CX-5 2021

The car's high-quality interior materials feel more premium than those offered in some newer compact SUVs. Mazda didn't update the CX-5 until the 2023 model year, so the 2021 model still delivers most of the same experience for less money.

2019–2021 Toyota Highlander

The Highlander was redesigned for 2020, so even the earliest models of this generation still feel fresh. Toyota's V6 engine is powerful and renowned for its reliability, and the hybrid version delivers outstanding fuel economy for a vehicle of its size.

2020 Subaru Outback

It features all-wheel drive, high ground clearance, and a spacious, practical interior. EyeSight safety features have been standard since 2019, and its reliability ratings remain strong. This model gets many of the same features as newer versions: advanced technology, high safety ratings, and peace of mind. But without the price of a new car.

