Main Automotive Why these 5 used SUVs beat buying new in 2025

Why these 5 used SUVs beat buying new in 2025

Publication time 23 July 2025 17:35
These used SUVs rival new cars in 2025
2021 Honda CR-V Photo: caranddriver.com

You don't have to buy a brand-new SUV to get a reliable, comfortable, and feature-rich vehicle. In fact, some used models from recent years have held up so well that they are either as good as their latest versions, or even better.

Motor Biscuit wrote about it.

2020–2022 Toyota RAV4 

2022 Toyota RAV4
Photo: Toyota

It looks almost identical to the current model, handles the same, and offers the same efficient hybrid version. Toyota's safety package has been standard for years and includes lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking. Reliability remains excellent, and the hybrid's fuel economy still leads the class.

2019–2021 Honda CR-V

2021 Honda CR-V
Photo: carscoops.com

This generation received a slight update in 2020, but remains very close to the current CR-V in terms of layout and comfort. The turbocharged engine provides good mileage without compromising on overtaking power. The cabin is spacious enough for both passengers and cargo.

Read also:

2024 Car reliability: ADAC's Top 10 and Bottom 10

Mazda CX-5 2021

2021 Mazda CX-5
Photo: Mazda

The car's high-quality interior materials feel more premium than those offered in some newer compact SUVs. Mazda didn't update the CX-5 until the 2023 model year, so the 2021 model still delivers most of the same experience for less money.

2019–2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander
Photo: caranddriver.com

The Highlander was redesigned for 2020, so even the earliest models of this generation still feel fresh. Toyota's V6 engine is powerful and renowned for its reliability, and the hybrid version delivers outstanding fuel economy for a vehicle of its size.

2020 Subaru Outback

2020 Subaru Outback
Photo: caranddriver.com

It features all-wheel drive, high ground clearance, and a spacious, practical interior. EyeSight safety features have been standard since 2019, and its reliability ratings remain strong. This model gets many of the same features as newer versions: advanced technology, high safety ratings, and peace of mind. But without the price of a new car.

Read also:

6 most fuel-efficient diesel engines for used cars

car advice vehicle Honda Toyota used cars
Serhii Yakuba - editor
Author
Serhii Yakuba
