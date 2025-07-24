Lexus is killing its top hybrid — here's why

Lexus LC 500h Photo: caranddriver.com

The 2026 Lexus LC lineup, which will soon arrive in dealerships, will bring significant changes for fans of the luxury sports vehicle. The main news is that the hybrid Lexus LC 500h will no longer be produced, which makes the lineup one of the few models from the brand that will not offer an electrified powertrain, which is a rather unusual move in the modern automotive industry.

Car Buzz reported it.

Advertisement

Why the hybrid failed

The LC 500h’s discontinuation is not a big surprise, as it has been the least popular model in the Lexus lineup in recent years. In the first half of 2025, only seven LC 500h hybrids were sold, while sales of the V8-powered coupe and convertible reached 783 units during the same period. A similar picture was observed for the whole of 2024: 18 LC 500hs were sold compared to 1,446 LC 500s. And this comes against the backdrop of an overall increase in demand for hybrid cars.

The fact is that Lexus offered the V6-powered LC 500h only in a coupe body, while the powerful V8-powered LC 500 is available in both an elegant coupe and an attractive convertible.

But the real reason probably lies in the target audience. Buyers looking for a flagship sports car are typically less concerned with environmental performance and fuel economy, and more concerned with the power, dynamics, and driving emotions traditionally associated with large displacement engines.

Read also:

Lexus reliability — How long do Lexus cars last?

Buyer's choice

The LC 500h, thanks to its electrified 3.5-liter V6 engine, had a combined fuel consumption of 8.11 l / 100 km, which is significantly better than the 13.07 l / 100 km of the LC 500 with a V8.

The hybrid powertrain, combining a gasoline engine and two electric motors, produced a reasonable 354 hp. Its dynamics were also quite lively thanks to the innovative combination of an electric CVT and a 4-speed automatic transmission.

However, for Lexus LC buyers, the energetic thrust of the 5-liter V8 engine with 471 hp proved to be much more attractive. Although the hybrid was objectively a good car, its power was probably subjectively insufficient for the target audience.

Read also:

Hybrid cars in 2025 — 6 reasons they may not be worth it

Electric vs hybrid cars — pros, cons, and expert advice