Renault launches ultra-affordable compact crossover

Renault has unveiled an updated version of its popular subcompact crossover, the Kiger. First introduced in India in 2021, the vehicle features fresh visual updates while retaining its main advantage — an extremely low starting price of $7,200.

Design and features

The updated Renault Kiger stands out from its predecessor with a redesigned front end. The grille is now positioned lower on the bumper, and the air intake has been enlarged, giving the car a more dynamic appearance. The headlights feature a three-tier configuration, complemented by fog lamps.

Inside, the cabin remains largely unchanged, with an 8-inch multimedia display taking center stage on the dashboard. However, Renault has significantly upgraded the equipment, especially in the base trim.

Safety and comfort

The entry-level version now comes with six airbags, hill-start assist, and rear parking sensors. Higher trims add a range of modern features rarely seen in this price segment, including:

360-degree cameras

Arkamys audio system

wireless charging compartment

front seat ventilation

Technical Specifications

Under the hood, the crossover continues to offer two 1-liter engine options:

naturally aspirated engine with 72 hp

turbocharged engine with 100 hp

Both engines can be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, while the turbo version is also available with a CVT. Drive remains exclusively front-wheel.

