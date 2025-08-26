Top German SUVs — complete list of best models

Volkswagen Touareg. Photo: autobild.de

Ukrainians looking for a used crossover often choose German brands. These cars are known for their reliability, solid build quality, and long-lasting engines.

SUV News has selected five of the toughest and most proven German vehicles.

Volkswagen Touareg I (2002–2010)

Volkswagen Touareg I. Photo: volkswagen.de

Best engines: 3.0 TDI, 2.5 R5 TDI. Average service life: 500,000+ km.

The first-generation Touareg is a true "armored vehicle" among civilian crossovers. Its V6 diesel engines and inline five-cylinder engines are renowned not only for their traction but also for their high service life. Thanks to its sturdy suspension and genuine all-wheel drive, this model is well-suited to Ukrainian roads and off-road conditions.

BMW X5 E53 (1999–2006)

BMW X5. Photo: wikipedia.org

Reliable engines: 3.0d M57, 4.4i gasoline. Service life: 500,000 km and more.

This is the first generation of the X5, which marked the beginning of BMW's premium SUV lineup. The 3.0 M57 diesel engine is one of the brand's most successful engines: durable, powerful, and economical. With proper care, this crossover will easily survive several owners without serious breakdowns.

Mercedes-Benz ML W164 (2005–2011)

Mercedes-Benz. Photo: wikipedia.org

Recommended engines: 3.0 CDI (OM642), 5.0 gasoline. Service life: 450,000–550,000 km.

Unlike its predecessor, the W163, this generation of the ML is much better in terms of reliability and comfort. The OM642 engine has proven to be one of the most durable diesels in Mercedes’ lineup. With regular oil changes and DPF cleaning, the car can easily cover over half a million kilometers without a major overhaul.

Audi Q7 I (2005–2015)

Audi Q7. Photo: suchen.mobile.de

Most reliable engines: 3.0 TDI, 4.2 TDI. Service life: 500,000+ km.

The first-generation Q7 is a large, comfortable, and powerful crossover, a true "limousine" off-road. Its turbo diesel engines, especially the 3.0 TDI, are highly durable. The key is not to skimp on quality fuel, keep up with regular maintenance, and monitor the condition of the Tiptronic automatic transmission.

Opel Antara/Chevrolet Captiva (2006–2015)

Opel Antara. Photo: autobild.de

Reliable engines: 2.0 CDTI, 2.2 CDTI. Service life: up to 500,000 km.

Although these models don’t have a premium image, they have proven themselves among practical drivers who value simplicity and reliability. The 2.0 and 2.2 CDTI diesel versions are especially successful — easy to maintain, fuel-efficient, and durable. Thanks to affordable spare parts and straightforward construction, these crossovers can serve for a long time even in harsh conditions.

