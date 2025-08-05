Used cars under 10 years old that are actually reliable

2018 Toyota RAV4 Photo: caranddriver.com

Drivers on a budget looking for used cars are primarily concerned with the reliability of used vehicles. Mechanics recommend three different cars, each offering durability and an affordable price.

Toyota RAV4

Renowned auto mechanic and blogger Scotty Kilmer believes that the RAV4 crossover is one of the most reliable models, capable of traveling hundreds of thousands of kilometers with proper maintenance. "I've never seen one of these break yet," he noted, examining the 2015 model.

The company Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) put the RAV4 in first place in the reliability rating. The study found that only 9.68% of RAV4 owners applied for insurance benefits.

Nissan LEAF

The Nissan LEAF was the first mass-market electric car, and models even 10 years old are still in high demand. It is now one of the cheapest ways to switch to an electric car.

According to WhatCar, the Nissan Leaf is one of the longest-lasting electric cars, coming in second out of 18 cars in a recent survey with a reliability rating of 95.6%.

Dacia Duster

One of the most outstanding budget crossovers in its category, with a large boot capacity of over 1,500 litres with the seats folded down. Its interior may not be particularly refined, but WhatCar claims the model has an overall reliability score of "good", outperforming rivals such as the Ford Puma.

