10 used cars that outlast most new vehicles — reliability you can count on

Considering the turbulent economic situation in recent years, finding a car that will last more than 200,000 miles has become a financial necessity. Fortunately, cars today last much longer than they did years ago. However, that doesn't mean some used cars don't outperform new models.

GOBankingRates wrote about the ten most reliable cars.

Mileage is increasing

According to Forbes, cars from 1970 averaged about 5.7 years and were grounded near the 100,000-mile mark.

Today, the average age of passenger cars in the US is about 12.5 years, and many vehicles can last from 300,000 to 400,000 miles with regular maintenance.

According to Consumer Reports (CR): "Almost any car can make it to 200,000 miles and beyond if you spend enough money on it. The better strategy is to start with a model that has proven to be safe, scored high in our road tests, has a strong reliability track record, and has been properly maintained".

If this is true, then why do fewer than 1% of cars produced annually exceed 320,000 kilometers? Most cars break down before reaching such mileage because their owners do not follow maintenance schedules. However, some used models are designed for a long service life.

The ten best cars were identified by ISeeCars experts, who had previously analyzed more than two million cars manufactured in at least ten of the last twenty model years.

Top 10 most reliable used cars

Six out of ten positions went to Toyota cars, which is not surprising. Chevrolet took two spots, and GMC and Honda took one each. Ultimately, it was an American-Japanese competition, with the Japanese winning by a clear margin.

