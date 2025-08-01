Better than Toyota? Expert picks this used crossover

2017 Acura MDX. Photo: Acura

Scotty Kilmer, a well-known auto mechanic and blogger with millions of subscribers on his YouTube channel, has praised the 2017 Acura MDX crossover, calling it revolutionary and praising its outstanding interior. According to Kilmer, the model is the second most popular luxury crossover after Lexus, and he considers it a great alternative for those looking for premium quality at an affordable price.

The Sun wrote about it.

Perpetual engine

The expert was particularly impressed by the reliable V6 engine, which, according to his opinion, is capable of lasting "hundreds of thousands of kilometers" without the need for major repairs. It makes the Acura MDX crossover especially attractive to buyers considering used cars.

During the analysis of a specific instance, Kilmer noted the impeccable operation of all systems, including all-round cameras, air conditioning, and power steering. The mechanic especially highlighted the infotainment system and overall comfort, calling the seats "immaculately comfortable."

Premium decoration

In addition, Scotty Kilmer noted the stylish design, especially the combination of black and chrome elements in the interior, as well as the presence of a hatch on the roof. He emphasized that Acura, like its parent company Honda, is known for its phenomenal all-wheel drive system, which can be configured in various modes — from normal to dynamic. The car is also equipped with advanced technologies, such as a lane-keeping system.

In conclusion, the auto mechanic recommended the Acura MDX as a great choice if the Lexus seems too expensive. He noted that this crossover has "all the necessary features" and is great as a safe family car. Kilmer added that the Acura MDX is softer to drive than the Lexus, although it has slightly higher fuel consumption.

Overall, he considers this model an ideal option for those who plan to buy a quality used car, even better than the Toyota.

When to buy a used car — expert names the perfect time