Seven most reliable hybrid cars to buy in 2025

Hybrid car emblem. Photo: guideautoweb.com

Hybrid cars are no longer a niche product and have become a smart choice for those looking to combine the reliability of traditional vehicles with fuel efficiency. Thanks to their low fuel consumption, they offer significantly lower operating costs, making them an attractive option for many drivers.

Finance Buzz has outlined how to determine which hybrids are truly worth the investment.

How the ranking was compiled

Analysts at iSeeCars examined more than 3.8 million new cars, evaluating them based on price, quality, and longevity. As a result, seven hybrid models were identified as offering the best combination of these qualities. These cars are not only reliable and fuel-efficient but also represent a smart long-term investment.

Each of these models demonstrates a high level of reliability comparable to traditional gasoline vehicles, significantly reducing the risk of unforeseen repair costs. At the same time, their hybrid powertrains deliver excellent fuel efficiency, which significantly reduces daily fuel costs.

Top 7 hybrid cars

In the iSeeCars study, analysts examined the average selling price of each car and compared it to its average lifespan. They divided the selling price by the expected service years to calculate a cost per year, then ranked the cars from lowest to highest annual cost. ​

Toyota Prius. Expected lifespan of 13 years. Thanks to modern updates compared to previous models, this extremely reliable car offers the best value for money ($2,649 per year). Toyota Camry Hybrid. The car will last 13.2 years with a fuel consumption of about 4.6 litres per 100 kilometres in a mixed cycle ($2,683 per year). Toyota Highlander Hybrid. It is not surprising that Toyota models took the top three spots on the list. The Highlander Hybrid has an expected service life of 13.9 years. It is a spacious and reliable car ($3,773 per year). Lexus RX 350h. The model has a service life of 15.7 years. Focused more on efficiency than performance ($3,856 per year). Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. It will serve you for 9.1 years without any problems. Although Hyundai offers a 10-year/160,000 km powertrain warranty ($3,984 per year). Lexus RX 500h. Despite the expected service life of this productive car being 15.7 years, the total cost of ownership is quite high ($4,583 per year). Ford Escape Hybrid. The expected service life is 8 years ($4,791 per year).

