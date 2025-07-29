2025’s most economical Toyota hybrids — save fuel without sacrificing power

2025 Toyota Prius. Photo: edmunds.com

With a wide range of models to choose from, it is quite easy to select the five Toyota hybrids with the best fuel economy. The review covers conventional hybrid models from 2025 that do not require a power source.

Toyota Prius

57 mpg city, 56 mpg highway

The Toyota Prius gets its power and fuel economy from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that works with two electric motors to deliver 194 horsepower to the front wheels. All-wheel drive (AWD) is also available on the Prius, which adds another electric motor to the rear axle, elevating the hybrid system's output to 196 horsepower. Based on a Car and Driver test, the FWD Prius has a 0-60 mph time of 7.1 seconds.

Toyota Camry Hybrid

53 mpg city, 50 mpg highway

The front-wheel-drive (FWD) Camry's drivetrain combines a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine, two electric motors, and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for a combined output of 225 horsepower. An all-wheel drive option adds a third electric motor to the rear axle, increasing the AWD Camry's output to 232 horsepower. Car and Driver's performance testing produced a 6.8-second 0-60 mph time for the AWD Camry.

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

53 mpg city, 46 mpg highway

It is powered by a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine combined with two electric motors, producing a total of 138 horsepower to drive the front wheels. According to Edmunds, acceleration is adequate but not thrilling, with 0-60 mph taking 9.6 seconds. All-wheel drive is available as an option; however, be aware that it reduces fuel economy by 2 mpg in the city and on the highway.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

45 mpg city, 38 mpg highway

The Corolla Cross Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine and three electric motors that generate a combined 196 horsepower. This power is channeled through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) to an all-wheel drive system. This configuration yields an EPA-rated 45 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway. In terms of performance, Car and Driver tests show that the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid goes from 0 to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds.

Toyota Crown Signia

42 mpg city, 41 mpg highway

The standard powertrain of the Crown is a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine combined with three electric motors, producing a total of 236 horsepower. This power is sent through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) to all four wheels. With an impressive fuel economy of 42 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway, the Crown is a standout in the full-size car category. Those who want more power and fewer mpg will be interested in the Platinum trim, which has a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine and a Hybrid MAX setup that increases the Crown's horsepower to 340 and replaces the CVT with a six-speed automatic transmission. However, fuel economy with the Hybrid MAX is reduced to 29 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway, knocking the 340-horsepower Crown out of the top five. According to Car and Driver, the Toyota Crown takes 7.2 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph with the standard powertrain and 5.1 seconds with the Hybrid MAX.

