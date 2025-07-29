Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityFoodArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Automotive Best Toyota hybrids 2025 for fuel economy

Best Toyota hybrids 2025 for fuel economy

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 July 2025 21:42
2025’s most economical Toyota hybrids — save fuel without sacrificing power
2025 Toyota Prius. Photo: edmunds.com

With a wide range of models to choose from, it is quite easy to select the five Toyota hybrids with the best fuel economy. The review covers conventional hybrid models from 2025 that do not require a power source.

Slash Gear reported this.

Advertisement

Toyota Prius

2025 Toyota Prius
Photo: caranddriver.com
  • 57 mpg city, 56 mpg highway

The Toyota Prius gets its power and fuel economy from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that works with two electric motors to deliver 194 horsepower to the front wheels. All-wheel drive (AWD) is also available on the Prius, which adds another electric motor to the rear axle, elevating the hybrid system's output to 196 horsepower. Based on a Car and Driver test, the FWD Prius has a 0-60 mph time of 7.1 seconds.

Toyota Camry Hybrid

2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Photo: caranddriver.com
  • 53 mpg city, 50 mpg highway

The front-wheel-drive (FWD) Camry's drivetrain combines a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine, two electric motors, and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for a combined output of 225 horsepower. An all-wheel drive option adds a third electric motor to the rear axle, increasing the AWD Camry's output to 232 horsepower. Car and Driver's performance testing produced a 6.8-second 0-60 mph time for the AWD Camry.

Read also:

The best hybrid cars in 2025

Electric vs hybrid cars — pros, cons, and expert advice

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Photo: toyota.ca
  • 53 mpg city, 46 mpg highway

It is powered by a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine combined with two electric motors, producing a total of 138 horsepower to drive the front wheels. According to Edmunds, acceleration is adequate but not thrilling, with 0-60 mph taking 9.6 seconds. All-wheel drive is available as an option; however, be aware that it reduces fuel economy by 2 mpg in the city and on the highway.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
Photo: topspeed.com
  • 45 mpg city, 38 mpg highway

The Corolla Cross Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine and three electric motors that generate a combined 196 horsepower. This power is channeled through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) to an all-wheel drive system. This configuration yields an EPA-rated 45 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway. In terms of performance, Car and Driver tests show that the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid goes from 0 to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds.

Toyota Crown Signia

2025 Toyota Crown Signia
Photo: Toyota
  •  42 mpg city, 41 mpg highway

The standard powertrain of the Crown is a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine combined with three electric motors, producing a total of 236 horsepower. This power is sent through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) to all four wheels. With an impressive fuel economy of 42 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway, the Crown is a standout in the full-size car category. Those who want more power and fewer mpg will be interested in the Platinum trim, which has a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine and a Hybrid MAX setup that increases the Crown's horsepower to 340 and replaces the CVT with a six-speed automatic transmission. However, fuel economy with the Hybrid MAX is reduced to 29 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway, knocking the 340-horsepower Crown out of the top five. According to Car and Driver, the Toyota Crown takes 7.2 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph with the standard powertrain and 5.1 seconds with the Hybrid MAX.

Read also:

Lexus is killing its top hybrid — here's why

Hybrid cars in 2025 — 6 reasons they may not be worth it

car fuel saving up vehicle fuel hybrid Toyota
Serhii Yakuba - editor
Author
Serhii Yakuba
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information