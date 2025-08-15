Used cars to avoid once they hit 100,000 km

2017 Nissan Altima Photo: Nissan

Many modern cars promise to last 200,000 miles or more, but some models don't even make it half that distance without a critical breakdown. Mechanics at Accurate Automotive have identified cars that can leave drivers in a bind even before the odometer reaches three digits.

Motor Biscuit wrote about it.

Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee (2021–2024)

Experts believe that any Jeep is unlikely to make it past 100,000 km without expensive repairs. Weak spots include suspension corrosion, steering problems, and electronics failures. Also, avoid used models with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 (2011–2014).

Mercedes-Benz

In terms of durability, Mercedes-Benz does not always live up to expectations. The main problems are: air suspension (AIRMATIC), electronics, gearbox, and oil leaks. They often appear even before high mileage.

Audi (A4 and others)

If you ignore the elegant interior, Audis can turn into financial black holes after 160,000 km. Common faults include carbon deposits in the direct fuel injection system, DSG transmission failures, excessive oil consumption, and problems with the timing chain tensioner.

General Motors

In 2020, some models had reliability scores below 30 out of 100 according to Consumer Reports. Recently, the Chevrolet Tahoe, Silverado, and Escalade, equipped with the 6.2-liter GM V8 L87 engine, have experienced powertrain failures at relatively low mileage, leading to expensive repairs.

Mini Cooper

The Mini's charm is real, but so are the maintenance bills. Models from 2001 to 2012 are plagued by wiring problems, engine failures, and gearbox failures.

Fiat 500

The 1.4-liter MultiAir engines have earned a reputation for being "explosive engines." The oil system fails in such a way that drivers think it has literally exploded.

Nissan Altima

2013-2018 models with the 2.5L engine were prone to timing chain tensioner failure and excessive oil consumption, sometimes leading to engine replacement. 2019-2022 models experienced early issues with the CVT transmission, including shuddering, slipping, and premature failure.

Chrysler 300

A bold, full-size car with style, but often unreliable. For example, cars from 2011 to 2014 have problems with transmissions, electrical systems, and faulty engines. Especially when it comes to the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6.

Kia Optima

It has a mixed reputation for reliability across generations. Early models, especially 2011–2015, were plagued with issues with the 2.4-liter and 2.0-liter turbocharged engines, including seizure and excessive oil consumption. 2016–2020 models have been plagued with rough gear shifts and premature transmission failure.

Mitsubishi Mirage

It was cheap and efficient, but owners reported engine lag, excessive vibration, and CVT transmission issues. Early models (2014–2017) suffered from frequent oil leaks and minor cooling system failures, while later versions (2018–2024) were prone to brake wear and occasional electrical failures.

