Should you buy a 3rd-gen Mitsubishi Outlander?

The third-generation Mitsubishi Outlander, produced from 2012 to 2022, was presented as the simplest and most reliable car. Against the background of modern complex models, it looks like an ordinary car with its own shortcomings and advantages.

Without unnecessary chic

Outlander III does not impress with luxury. The interior is made in the classic Japanese style: functional, but without a "wow effect". The trunk with a capacity of 490 liters has an irregular shape, which can make it difficult to transport bulky items.

The space inside is sufficient for people of average height, but tall drivers may find it uncomfortable due to the limited seat and steering wheel adjustments. There is a 7-seater version, but the third row of seats will only suit children.

The quality of materials and assembly is slightly above average, although with the restyling of 2018, the situation has improved. Outlander does not offer outstanding safety features, but it is consistently among the leaders in its class.

At the heart of Outlander is a classic suspension: "McPherson" in front and multi-link in the rear. All-wheel drive is implemented using an electromagnetic clutch, which works effectively on slippery roads, but is not designed for serious off-road. The car has become lighter and stiffer than its predecessor, which is felt while driving.

Engine selection

Gasoline 2.0 (150 hp). The engine is reliable, but has its own characteristics. It works in tandem with a 5-speed manual transmission, which often lacks a sixth gear, which leads to increased fuel consumption on the highway (average — about 9 l/100 km). The option with a CVT variator solves the problem with the transmission, but still increases fuel consumption and adds noise during acceleration. But the variator from Jatco, provided that the oil is changed regularly, is considered durable.

The best choice in terms of dynamics and economy. Thanks to its high torque (380 Nm), it provides better dynamics, and fuel consumption rarely exceeds 8 l/100 km. The engine works with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission and has a good reputation. Its only drawback is the more expensive maintenance, typical of all diesel engines. Hybrid (PHEV). This version is heavy, not very fast, and not always economical. PHEV is advantageous in the city, on short distances, but on the highway, its advantages are leveled.

Potential problems

The biggest problem is corrosion. The paintwork is quite fragile, and rust quickly appears in places where it has been chipped. Special attention is required: subframes, fasteners, and the exhaust system.

Electrics can also fail: contacts age over time, and the control module for the main devices can fail.

The 2.0 petrol engine has almost no problems, except for the possible loss of valve clearances. But diesel engines, despite their reliability, require attention to the injectors and dual-mass flywheel, which are expensive to repair.

