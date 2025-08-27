One of the cheapest new crossovers. Photo: gocar.gr

In Ukraine, an increasing number of drivers, especially young people and city residents, are choosing cars that are not only inexpensive to buy but also economical to maintain. People are looking for models with simple repairs and affordable spare parts, and used-car market experts have compiled a current ranking of such vehicles.

Which are the best budget cars with low maintenance costs

At the top of the list is the Volkswagen Golf IV (1997–2004). The hatchback, available with 1.6 petrol or 1.9 diesel engines, is known for its reliability, simple design, and fuel efficiency—6–7 L/100 km.

In second place is the Opel Astra G (1998–2004). The car handles well on the road, is inexpensive to maintain, and parts are easy to find even in small towns. The 1.4 and 1.6 gasoline versions are considered the most economical.

Third on the list is the Renault Megane I, available as a sedan or hatchback. Models with 1.6 petrol and 1.9 diesel engines are noted for their simple construction and low fuel consumption. Thanks to its soft suspension, the Megane is suitable for long journeys.

Also on the list is the Škoda Fabia I (1999–2007), built on a Volkswagen platform. The 1.2 and 1.4 petrol versions are noted for their reliability, fuel efficiency, and durability.

The Ford Focus I, one of the bestsellers of the early 2000s, ranks fifth. In Ukraine, the most common versions are the 1.6 petrol and 1.8 TDDI diesel models, which combine comfort, reliability, and reasonable maintenance costs.

In sixth place is the Hyundai Accent II with 1.5 L engines. The car appeals with its relatively modern appearance, sturdy suspension, and simple servicing.

Rounding out the ranking is the Daewoo Lanos, which remains popular among Ukrainian drivers. Affordable parts, low repair costs, and a large number of mechanics familiar with the model make the Lanos an ideal choice for beginners and drivers on a tight budget.

