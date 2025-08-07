9 best used cars that are smarter to buy than new

2018 Honda Civic Photo: thedrive.com

Buying a used car is sometimes a much smarter deal than buying a new one. There are a number of models that lose their value quickly, but can serve reliably for many years to come.

It was reported by GOBankingRates.

Good sense

Mark Beneke of Westland Auto Sales, the US-based company, says that a Toyota Camry, for example, depreciates rapidly in the first five years, but after that period, the cars retain their value very well. This means that an owner can drive a Camry for many years and still resell it for a decent price.

Mazda cars also depreciate rapidly. "This is great for those who are interested in getting a vehicle they can depend on for a long time at a very affordable price tag," Beneke noted.

John Lin, an auto mechanic and owner of JB Motor Works in Philadelphia, recommends looking at a 2018 Honda Civic with about 37,000 miles, which will cost much less than a new model. "The Honda Civic is an economical, reliable and practical car," he emphasized.

TOP-9 used cars

Toyota Camry. New starts at USD 28,700, and choosing a 6-year-old Camry can save you 40%.

New starts at USD 28,700, and choosing a 6-year-old Camry can save you 40%. Hyundai Elantra. New starts at USD 22,125, and you can save over 50% on a 6-year-old Elantra.

New starts at USD 22,125, and you can save over 50% on a 6-year-old Elantra. Mazda 3. New starts at USD 23,950, and a 2018 model will cost half that.

New starts at USD 23,950, and a 2018 model will cost half that. Toyota Tacoma. New starts at USD 31,590, and used starts at USD 22,500. Thanks to their durability, used Tacomas hold their value while offering significant savings over buying new. Even a 2001 model is now more expensive than many 2010 models from other manufacturers.

New starts at USD 31,590, and used starts at USD 22,500. Thanks to their durability, used Tacomas hold their value while offering significant savings over buying new. Even a 2001 model is now more expensive than many 2010 models from other manufacturers. Chevrolet Silverado 1500. With a new starting price of USD 37,000, the 2018 model can be purchased for between USD 19,996 and USD 33,991. A model that is 5 to 10 years old will last a very long time.

With a new starting price of USD 37,000, the 2018 model can be purchased for between USD 19,996 and USD 33,991. A model that is 5 to 10 years old will last a very long time. Honda Accord. Starting at USD 28,295 new, a 6-year-old Accord costs 40% less.

Starting at USD 28,295 new, a 6-year-old Accord costs 40% less. Honda Civic. The new base price of the car is USD 24,250, and the 2018 model starts at USD 14,415.

The new base price of the car is USD 24,250, and the 2018 model starts at USD 14,415. Toyota RAV4. A 2018 model with 50,000 miles sells for about 25% less than a 2025 model. The starting price of a new car is USD 29,250.

A 2018 model with 50,000 miles sells for about 25% less than a 2025 model. The starting price of a new car is USD 29,250. Subaru Outback. The 2018 model sells for 25% less than the new price, which starts at USD 29,010.

