Why car tires wear out completely in one season

When one car’s tires still look new after years of use and another’s wear out after just one season, it raises questions about driving habits and mileage. Experts break down the key factors that affect tire durability.

Driving style

Tires will stay in good condition much longer if the driver starts, accelerates, and brakes as smoothly as possible. If you drive like you're in a drag race or doing donuts, don't be surprised when your tires wear out quickly. Soft rubber cannot withstand extremes.

Constant loads, sharp maneuvers, braking to the floor, and driving on broken road and through pits wear out tires quickly.

Driving type

The type of drive depends on which set of tires needs more attention, the front or rear. On an all-wheel drive car, tire wear is more even.

If the type of tire allows, it is worth changing the wheels regularly. This ensures even wear and means you won't have to buy a new set as quickly.

Tire condition

Insufficient or excessive tire pressure is the main cause of uneven wear. If the pressure is too low, the sides of the tire wear out. If the pressure is too high, the center of the tread wears away. Check the pressure regularly with a standard tire gauge.

Legislation requires a minimum tread depth of 1.6 mm for summer tires. You should also monitor your tires for cracks, bulges, and cuts.

Drivers should also remember to balance their tires and store them properly between seasons.

