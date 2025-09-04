Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Automotive Which crossovers are better — German or Japanese

Which crossovers are better — German or Japanese

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 September 2025 12:52
German vs. Japanese crossovers: which are better
BMW X5. Photo: caranddriver.com

Luxury crossovers from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi stand out for performance and prestige, but their reliability may lag behind Japanese rivals. Brands like Lexus, Acura, and Infiniti offer buyers long-term peace of mind with greater durability and lower maintenance costs.

This was reported by Top Speed.

German Engineering

German brands BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi have earned a global reputation for advanced engineering and dynamic driving. Models like the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE impress with powerful engines, sporty handling, and cutting-edge technology, while Audi stands out with elegant interiors and its Quattro system.

These luxury crossovers deliver high performance and prestige, especially in their early years, but their technological complexity can lead to significant maintenance costs once the warranty expires.

Therefore, while these vehicles are ideal for short-term use, long-term ownership can be quite costly. High parts prices and complex repairs are the price paid for the innovations that make these cars so desirable.

Japanese durability

2025 Lexus RX
Lexus RX Photo: Lexus

 

Japanese brands like Lexus, Acura, and Infiniti take a different approach in the luxury crossover segment, focusing on impeccable reliability and practicality. Instead of the aggressive performance of German rivals, they prioritize durability and peace of mind for owners.

Lexus has become a benchmark for reliability, consistently topping Consumer Reports and JD Power rankings. Its RX and GX models are known for resilience and low maintenance costs. Acura combines Honda’s dependable engineering with premium features in the MDX and RDX models, while Infiniti’s reliability varies by model but remains competitive.

This philosophy contrasts sharply with the German approach, which emphasizes peak performance in the early years. Over the long term, Japanese crossovers generally come out ahead, with data showing consistently higher reliability, whereas German models often require more repairs as they age.

Serhii Yakuba - editor
Author
Serhii Yakuba
