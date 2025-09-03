Three nearly indestructible used diesel crossovers for Ukrainian roads

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. Photo: carmagazine.co.uk

On the used car market, buyers look for vehicles that will last for years without unnecessary problems. These most reliable diesel crossovers, despite their age and mileage, have high durability and can be a worthwhile purchase if properly maintained.

SUV News

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 3.0 D-4D

Photo: performamotors.com

The model with a 3.0 D-4D turbo diesel engine, which handles Ukrainian fuel without issues, has earned a strong reputation for its simplicity and durability. The engine’s lifespan exceeds 500,000 km, and the transmission performs reliably even under heavy loads.

The vehicle handles equally well in city conditions and on rough off-road terrain, with a suspension designed to withstand even the worst roads. The key is to ensure that the previous owner did not neglect regular maintenance.

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 2.4 DI-D

Photo: wikimedia.org

The 2.4 DI-D diesel engine offers an ideal combination of power and fuel efficiency, with a lifespan of up to 480,000 km. Thanks to the Super Select 4WD-II all-wheel-drive system, the vehicle handles challenging roads and off-road terrain with confidence. Its simple engine design makes maintenance and repairs easier.

The car is built for active use in tough conditions, making it an excellent choice for work, travel, or trips out of town.

BMW X5 (E70) 3.0d

Photo: wikimedia.org

The inline 6-cylinder engine of this crossover has rightfully earned a reputation for being nearly indestructible if properly maintained. Its lifespan reaches about 500,000 km. The car comes with a reliable transmission and electronics that rarely fail.

The vehicle combines dynamics, comfort, and durability, but before purchasing a used BMW X5 (E70), it is important to check its service history. If the car has received regular maintenance, it will serve for many more years.

