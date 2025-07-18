Used cars with the worst petrol engines — expert list

Volkswagen 1.4 TSI (EA111) engine. Photo: midnightperformance.co.uk

When buying a used car, it is important to choose a model with a reliable engine, as this is a guarantee of durability and minimal repair costs in the future, allowing you to avoid frequent and expensive breakdowns. Such an engine will ensure smooth operation and save the car owner money in the long run.

SUV News wrote about five petrol engines that should be avoided when buying a used car.

Advertisement

Volkswagen 1.4 TSI (EA111)

The engine has good dynamics, but it has a number of serious problems. One of the main drawbacks is the unreliable timing chain, which often stretches after only 100,000 km of mileage. The engine is prone to detonation and excessive oil consumption. The turbocharger also often fails.

This engine was installed on popular models such as the VW Golf, Passat, Jetta, and Skoda Octavia, but it is considered one of the most problematic in the VAG lineup.

BMW N43 (1.6 and 2.0)

Weak injection system, timing chain problems, and frequent misfires. Given the high cost of maintenance, this engine, installed on BMW 1, 3, and 5 Series models until 2011, is a source of considerable hassle for drivers.

Read also:

5 common driver mistakes that can destroy a turbocharged engine

Ford 1.0 EcoBoost

Frequent overheating is caused by a malfunctioning cooling pump, which also leads to antifreeze leaks. There is a risk of the cylinder head gasket burning out, and the turbocharger becomes unstable after 120,000-150,000 km.

Popular among Ford Fiesta and Focus models, this compact turbo engine can be a source of trouble, especially under heavy use.

Nissan 2.5 QR25DE (2000–2010)

Among the main problems are high oil consumption even at low mileage and low piston group resource. The engine is also prone to overheating, and the valve cover seals are not reliable enough.

This engine was installed in the Nissan X-Trail, Altima, Sentra, and others. Although Nissan generally has a good reputation, this series of engines has proven problematic for many users.

Subaru 2.5 EJ25

The engine, especially in turbocharged versions, has frequent cylinder head gasket failures and a high risk of overheating. Pistons with low heat resistance complicate operation. Drivers should regularly check the temperature and coolant level. After 150,000-200,000 km, this engine needs a major overhaul or replacement.

The engine was installed in the Forester, Legacy, and Impreza WRX models.

Read also:

Replace the engine or buy new car: which is better

Can synthetic oil be used in an old car engine?