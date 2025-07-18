Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Automotive Second-gen Peugeot 5008 — worth buying used?

Second-gen Peugeot 5008 — worth buying used?

Ua en ru
Publication time 18 July 2025 12:46
Used Peugeot 5008 Gen 2 — smart choice or risk?
2020 Peugeot 5008 Photo: drive.com.au

The second-generation Peugeot 5008 (2016-2023) is already well represented on the secondary market, allowing mechanics to form a solid impression of it. Is this crossover really as reliable as they say?

AutoSvit wrote about it.

Advertisement

The difference between the Peugeot 5008 and the 3008

Peugeot's largest SUV is identical to the 3008 model up to the front doors, but it is 19.5 cm longer, has a 16.5 cm longer wheelbase, and is slightly taller. This provides significantly more space in the second row of seats and even allows for the installation of an optional third row of seats.

When comparing the 5-seater versions of the SUVs, the 5008 has a much larger boot (780 litres instead of 520 litres), and the whole car is just over 110 kg heavier.

When driving, the 5008 is less manoeuvrable, has a differently tuned suspension, and the extra weight results in slightly poorer dynamics, although the difference is only noticeable in the weakest engine versions. In fact, it is a wonderful and practical family car with fairly compact dimensions.

Read also:

Used cars that aren't worth buying in 2025

Model specifications

  • Bodywork. Minor defects in the bodywork of early production models and problems with air conditioning leaks.
  • Electrics. Problems with contacts, damage to wiring harnesses, and sensors.
  • Suspension. The increased weight takes its toll, accelerating wear and tear on parts.
  • Power units. The 1.2 PureTech and 1.6 THP engines are nightmares for this model. While many faults in the former can be avoided by following the appropriate operating procedures, the durability of the 1.6 THP is unpredictable. In other words, the basic versions of the engine are too weak for this model. Also, be wary of units without a proven and complete service history, as most versions of this model require very careful and timely maintenance.

Read also:

Top 5 problems in used cars every buyer should know

Used Korean crossovers that you should avoid buying

car issues advice vehicle used cars
Serhii Yakuba - editor
Author
Serhii Yakuba
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information