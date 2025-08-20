Your EV ran out of power — what's next?

Дівчина заряджає електромобіль. Ілюстративне фото: Freepik

Electric cars are becoming increasingly popular due to their quietness, smooth acceleration, and fuel economy. However, drivers are increasingly faced with the question of what to do if, during a trip, the battery is "zero" and the nearest charging station is still too far away.

An electric car runs out of power in the middle of the road — what to do

As you know, when an electric car is running low, the driver is notified of this using special icons and inscriptions on the screen. For example, the inscription Low is displayed, and the remaining range is displayed.

The next stage is the transition to economy mode. The restrictions depend on the model of the electric car, but most often a speed limit is set — up to 50 km/h.

When the battery charge reaches 0%, the electric car will not stop, but will be able to drive approximately 8 kilometers. After that, the display will show that the electric car is turning off. And even after that, the sudden stop warning will not occur. The driver is given 30 seconds to pull over to the side of the road and park safely. After this time, the car will go into parking mode, and to continue the trip, it is necessary to recharge the battery to at least 20%.

Should you push an electric car if it is discharged?

Pushing an electric car after it has run out of battery is inefficient and, in most cases, dangerous. Modern electric cars weigh significantly more than their gasoline counterparts due to their massive batteries. Pushing such a car, especially on the road, is extremely risky. It can lead to injuries or even a traffic accident.

The range to the nearest charge is rarely just a few dozen meters, so pushing long distances is practically impossible. When the battery is completely discharged, electric cars often switch their systems to a complete power-off mode.

Therefore, pushing an electric car over long distances is not recommended.

Can you tow an electric car?

Most electric cars have a direct drive system from the engine to the wheels, which makes towing with the wheels spinning potentially dangerous for the transmission and engine. It can lead to damage.

The best and safest way to tow an electric car is to use a tow truck with a platform so that the car is not touching the ground with its wheels.

If you do have to tow with a cable, make sure you know the exact instructions from your car manufacturer.

It is worth remembering that towing with a cable is a risky option that can lead to damage to the electric car.

Calling a tow truck is the safest way to solve the problem of a discharged electric car. Tow trucks with a platform lift the car completely off the ground, which makes it impossible to damage the engine, transmission, or other systems during transportation.

Should I ask for support from the manufacturer?

Almost every electric car developer offers customers a set of additional services, which also includes assistance to a driver who is stuck on the road with an empty battery:

BMW — the company has service centers in almost all major cities. Service program participants can simply call and arrange to transport an electric car to a gas station. Or call a special car that will top up the battery right on the road.

KIA — the warranty period for the battery is 7 years. The Koreans have added the transportation of the electric car to the nearest gas station to the service package.

Volkswagen — the company provides a two-year warranty. Before the end of this period, the driver can contact the manufacturer and order a tow truck that will take the car to a gas station or deliver it directly to the car owner's house.

Mercedes — the company gives drivers a very interesting offer. If the car owner uses only the services of the company's service, he gets a unique opportunity to use a renewable warranty for up to 30 years.

Opel — offers drivers a paid call for a car with a portable gas station.

Contacting the developer is the easiest option, although you can also call special services that will bring a mobile gas station directly to the electric car.

