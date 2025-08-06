Why electric cars aren't built for top speed

2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD Photo: caranddriver.com

Electric cars accelerate faster from a standstill. However, electric cars are worse than cars with internal combustion engines when it comes to top speed.

Slash Gear wrote about it.

Advertisement

The difference between engines

Electric cars have a single forward gear, which allows them to deliver maximum torque for quick acceleration from a standstill. When you press the accelerator, the electric motor instantly delivers 100% of its power, providing dynamic acceleration up to a certain point. After that, it slows down.

In contrast, cars with internal combustion engines use multi-speed gearboxes that allow the engine to operate at optimal speeds. It allows for strong acceleration and much higher top speeds, which electric cars are generally not capable of. Their engine is directly dependent on the speed of rotation without traditional gears.

Electric vehicle restrictions

Electric vehicles often have a limited top speed, which is related to their design. For example, the new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack EV, despite 670 hp, is limited to 218 km/h.

The main reasons for this are the high weight of electric vehicles due to heavy batteries, as well as the lack of a multi-speed transmission. In addition, achieving high speeds requires a more powerful cooling system and strengthening of components, which further adds weight and complexity.

Manufacturers also strive to protect batteries from overheating and rapid degradation, because driving at high speeds intensively discharges the battery. Thus, the priority for most electric cars remains efficiency and range, rather than maximum speed.

The fastest electric cars

Manufacturers can create fast electric cars by sacrificing range and efficiency. The Rimac Nevera is one of the top electric car speedsters. It has a claimed top speed of 255 mph (415 km/h), but it has a massive 117 kWh battery and a range of just 202 miles (328 km). For comparison, the Lucid Air Pure RWD has a top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h) and a range of 420 miles (674 km) with a smaller 88 kWh battery.

It's worth noting that on October 31, 2024, the Aspark Owl EV hypercar set a Guinness World Record by reaching a top speed of 270 mph (439 km/h).

Read also:

How to get rid of electric car nausea

The truth about driving electric cars in summer