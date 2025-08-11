Electric vs gas cars: prices now nearly the same

A driver is charging an electric car. Photo: freepik.com

The price gap between electric cars and cars with internal combustion engines is narrowing. In Germany, it has fallen below EUR 3,000 for the first time, according to an analysis by the Center for Automotive Research (CAR).

Stern reported it.

Reasons for alignment

"The price difference fell to EUR 2,862", CAR Director Ferdinand Dudenheffer said. He explained that, on the one hand, rising prices and reduced discounts have made internal combustion engines more expensive, while on the other hand, the cost of some electric car models has fallen, and discounts have increased somewhat.

Added to this is the significant number of affordable electric cars. The expert cited Hyundai's Inster model as an example, which replaced the expensive and less-sold Ioniq 5. This process will continue and contribute to the spread of electric cars in Europe.

How were the calculations done?

The analysis looks at prices net of any discounts for the 20 most popular models with internal combustion engines and electric cars. According to the analysis, the average price of these electric cars in January was just under EUR 38,500, and in July it was around EUR 35,600. This means that the price has fallen by almost EUR 2,900 in seven months. However, for cars with internal combustion engines, the average price has increased by EUR 183 over the same period.

Dudenheffer emphasized that price dynamics are the decisive factor in the competitiveness of electric cars, not an additional charging station somewhere on the motorway.

