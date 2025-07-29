Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityFoodArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Automotive These used family cars are the most reliable in 2025

These used family cars are the most reliable in 2025

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 July 2025 09:54
Mechanic reveals 2025's most reliable used family cars
2022 Toyota RAV4 Photo: Toyota

When the family grows, it becomes necessary to trade in a coupe for a minivan or crossover. Experts recommend five reliable family cars that won't break the bank.

GoBankingRates wrote about it.

Advertisement

Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4
Photo: caranddriver.com

"The RAV4 is highly reliable, especially in model years 2019-2023 which had simpler electronic systems. Parts are readily available, and servicing is cheap, with independent mechanics being able to work on these vehicles without expensive diagnostic tools," Marc Skirvin, cofounder of Cash Auto Salvage, explained.

Honda CR-V

2021 Honda CR-V
Photo: Honda

"Our salvage operations yield a high reliability on Honda CR-V models, where less than 5% end up having engine or transmission issues. When CR-Vs show up in our yard, they're usually the result of collision or flood damage, not mechanical issues we find with other brands," Skirvin noted.

Read also:

When to buy a used car — expert names the perfect time

Why these 5 used SUVs beat buying new in 2025

Honda Odyssey

2022 Honda Odyssey
Photo: Honda

Among three-row minivans, the Odyssey remains a favorite among experts. Mechanic and owner of German Car Depot, Alan Gelfand, raves about the spacious interior and reliability of the vehicle.

"The Variable Cylinder Management system in the 3.5-liter V6 engine provides high fuel efficiency without compromising on reliability standards," he explained. "The sliding door tracks of this vehicle and its belt-driven accessories have proven to be long-lasting and avoid sudden trips to the repair shop," he emphasized.

Toyota Sienna

2022 Toyota Sienna
Photo: Toyota

Another three-row minivan that made Kelley Blue Book's list of best family cars this year. The low step height helps everyone in the family get inside easily, and the fold-flat seats make it easy to transport both sports equipment and bulky furniture.

"The Sienna offers a hybrid model which provides excellent fuel efficiency alongside the typical Toyota durability standards. The e-CVT transmission features a sealed design that requires no maintenance because it does not leak," Gelfand said.

Hyundai Palisade

2020 Hyundai Palisade
Photo: Hyundai

If your family prefers three-row crossovers over minivans, the Hyundai Palisade is a good choice. It's also on Kelley Blue Book's list of the best family cars.

"The Palisade has gained a reputation for reliability based on its dependable first-year performance and long warranty. It has a highly equipped interior with advanced technology and safety features," Andrew Franks, cofounder of accident management service Claimsline, noted.

Read also:

6 most fuel-efficient diesel engines for used cars

car family budget advise vehicle used cars
Serhii Yakuba - editor
Author
Serhii Yakuba
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information