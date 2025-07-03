Renault crossover goes electric in Ukraine

2023 Dacia Duster Photo: Dacia

The Dacia brand, owned by Renault, plans to introduce electric powertrain options across its entire lineup, including the popular Duster crossover. The electric car is expected to retain the robust spirit of its internal combustion engine counterparts while offering affordable vehicles.

Cars Coops reported it.

Cost reduction

The electric Duster will be based on the CMF-BEV architecture, which already underpins the Renault 5 and 4, and will also be used for future electric vehicles from Nissan, including the Micra and Juke. Its flexibility in supporting both front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations is well-suited to the crossover's tasks.

CMF-BEV is an evolution of the CMF-B platform used for the brand's internal combustion engine and hybrid models — Sandero, Jogger, Duster, and Bigster.

Shared components between the two platforms could allow Dacia to produce future electric vehicles alongside their internal combustion engine counterparts at the same factories, helping to reduce production costs.

Changes in design

Since Dacia is focused on reducing costs, it can be assumed that the styling updates to the electric Duster will not be radical. After all, the third-generation Duster was introduced at the end of 2023, so it still looks fresh.

When the Duster EV arrives, it will face competition from a long list of compact electric crossovers. The main ones will be the mechanically related Renault 4 E-Tech, the upcoming Fiat Grande Panda 4×4, the Jeep Avenger, and the electric twins Suzuki e-Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

