Is Mitsubishi's new crossover just a logo update?

2026 Mitsubishi Grandis Photo: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi continues to expand its European portfolio with hybrid models based on Renault. The latest addition is the Grandis, a compact family crossover that shares a platform and much of its design with the Renault Symbioz.

Cars Coops wrote about it.

Advertisement

From minivan to crossover

The Grandis name was originally used for the cult 3-row minivan (2003-2011). Now it is an extended and more spacious version of the updated Mitsubishi ASX, which is itself a rebranded Renault Captur.

Although Mitsubishi has added a few styling changes to differentiate it from its French counterpart, the new Grandis is largely just a rebranded car.

The front end is almost identical to the smaller ASX, with a glossy black grille and satin silver accents. The headlights are shared with the Symbioz, but the daytime running lights have a slightly different design. The profile is also borrowed from its French twin, with the exception of the 19-inch alloy wheels.

The interior is identical to the Renault version, except for the Mitsubishi logo on the steering wheel. The cabin seats five people, and the boot has a capacity of 434 to 566 liters, depending on the position of the sliding rear seat. Key features include a remote-controlled electric tailgate, a panoramic glass roof with electrochromic tinting, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a full range of driver assistance features.

Read also:

The 7 most reliable diesel engines on used cars

What's under the hood

The Grandis is based on an extended version of the Renault-Nissan CMF-B platform. The base version is a 1.3-litre turbocharged engine with mild hybrid support, producing 138 hp. This version transfers power to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

An updated self-charging hybrid system from Renault is also available. It combines a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated engine with two electric motors, a multi-mode transmission, and a 1.4 kWh lithium-ion battery. Together, the system produces 154 hp, driving only the front wheels.

European launch

The Grandis will be manufactured at Renault's plant in Valladolid, Spain, where it will be assembled alongside the Symbioz. It will be gradually rolled out in European markets beginning at the end of this year.

Read also:

Renault is preparing an electric version of its popular crossover in Ukraine