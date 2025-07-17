Avoid these Tesla Model Y production years

2021 Tesla Model Y Photo: edmunds.com

With Tesla's growing popularity, there were constant problems with production and quality control — gaps in panels, incorrectly fastened bolts, and loose connections. Now, this is no longer a major issue, but it is worth paying attention to when choosing a used Model Y, which is popular in Ukraine.

Car Buzz wrote about it.

Import of used cars to Ukraine

According to Ukravtoprom, Ukrainians purchased 30,800 used passenger cars less than five years old in the first half of the year. The most popular model was the Tesla Model Y, with 2,968 units sold. This significantly exceeds sales of the Tesla Model 3, which took second place with 1,722 units.

Are Tesla Model Y cars reliable? Not really. There are no issues with the power unit and the engine, but numerous cameras and sensors around the car body see "phantom" cars, which leads to unintentional braking and acceleration. Therefore, first of all, it is worth checking which software version is installed on the electric car.

2021 Model Y

The model received a record number of complaints — 929. Many of them are related to quite dangerous incidents. First of all, "phantom braking" when the car uses false readings from the onboard computer and brakes sharply. Some people encountered this during fully autonomous driving, while others noticed that it also occurs under normal driving conditions. There were also many incidents of unintentional acceleration, which led to collisions.

There have been 21 recalls this model year, and many of the defects have been corrected with software, but it is worth checking that the bolts in the wheel tie rods and suspension are tight, or better yet, stay as far away from the 2021 model as possible.

2023 Model Y

In this model, dangerous problems arose with the collision avoidance system. There were also complaints about windshields shattering in parking lots in hot weather, which is often associated with poor build quality. Some owners reported windscreen wiper failure.

2022 Model Y

There were 732 complaints about this model: camera malfunctions, unintentional acceleration and braking at any speed, direct collisions with parked vehicles, and refusal to stop.

