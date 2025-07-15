Mitsubishi to relaunch iconic model in Ukraine in 2026

2021 Mitsubishi Pajero Photo: drive.com.au

The Mitsubishi Pajero was one of the most famous SUVs in the Japanese manufacturer's family, and it is making a comeback. Recently, during testing, spies managed to photograph the mysterious model, which is likely to be the modern version of the cult car.

It was reported by Autoevolution.

Platform options

Mitsubishi discontinued production of the Pajero about four years ago (the last generation remained in production from 2006 to 2021).

The new model may use the Triton/L200 pickup platform, which is currently available with diesel and petrol engines.

Other rumors suggest that the all-new Mitsubishi Pajero could be a crossover and use the same platform as the Outlander. The latter is based on Renault-Nissan's CMF-C/D architecture, which also underpins the Kadjar, Scenic, Austral, Rafale, Qashqai, X-Trail, and others.

What did the spies see?

The new Mitsubishi Pajero 2026. Photo: autoevolution.com

The new car is carefully camouflaged, so it is quite difficult to see anything. The rear design is somewhat similar to the Nissan Patrol. It has a vertical nose, a large radiator grille, narrow LED headlights, and an overall square design that is definitely worthy of an SUV rather than a crossover.

Rumor has it that the new Mitsubishi Pajero may be unveiled in the coming months, and it may be launched as early as 2026.

