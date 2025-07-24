What does ACC mean on your car’s ignition switch?

ACC on the ignition switch. Photo: driversed.trubicars.ca

ACC mode, which stands for Accessory Mode, is one of the useful, though not always obvious, features of a car. Available in most modern cars, this option allows you to use certain systems without starting the engine.

Slash Gear wrote about this.

Here's how to turn on ACC

In modern cars with push-button start, activating this mode is simple. Just press the "Start/Stop" button without pressing the pedal. Older models activate this mode by turning the key to the corresponding mark on the drum.

This allows the car to use electricity from the battery to power certain systems while the engine remains off.

ACC mode is ideal for drivers who must wait in their cars for an extended period but don't want to waste fuel by keeping their engines running.

Most modern cars with internal combustion engines have this feature. The situation with electric cars is slightly different; there is no standard auxiliary mode for them. Some models have it; others do not.

In theory, electric cars do not need a separate auxiliary mode because all of their systems run on a high-voltage battery. However, some models, such as the Kia EV6, still offer this feature.

What can you use it for?

ACC capabilities are limited and typically do not include air conditioning or heating. However, you can turn on the fan to circulate air. Other features typically available in ACC mode include:

electric windows;

stereo system;

windscreen wipers;

gadget charging;

navigation system.

Opening the windows and playing some pleasant music can greatly improve the experience of waiting for a long time. Using ACC mode is also more economical than idling the engine for an extended period.

Impact on the battery

The main disadvantage of prolonged ACC mode use is the risk of battery discharge. However, this does not happen instantly.

Usually, you can safely use accessories in ACC mode for several hours. It is unlikely that you will need to use this mode for longer than that.

