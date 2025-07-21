Hard brake pedal: when to worry and how to fix it

Galm pedal. Photo: autonationmobileservice.com

A stiff brake pedal is a warning sign, but it doesn't necessarily indicate complete system failure. What are the main reasons for this, and how can it be solved?

Head of the Service Department at UKRAVTO GROUP, shared his expertise on the matter.

Advertisement

Most common causes

Vacuum amplifier. It ensures that the pedal is lightly pressed due to the vacuum created by the engine. If the booster membrane is damaged or the hoses are leaking, the pedal will become stiff, requiring the driver to apply more braking force. There is a simple way to check the booster's functionality: With the engine off, press the pedal several times. Then, start the engine while holding the pedal down. If the pedal descends smoothly, the booster is working properly. If not, diagnostics are required.

It ensures that the pedal is lightly pressed due to the vacuum created by the engine. If the booster membrane is damaged or the hoses are leaking, the pedal will become stiff, requiring the driver to apply more braking force. There is a simple way to check the booster's functionality: With the engine off, press the pedal several times. Then, start the engine while holding the pedal down. If the pedal descends smoothly, the booster is working properly. If not, diagnostics are required. ABS or ESP malfunction. In such cases, the corresponding indicator will light up on the dashboard, and a scanner will be required for an accurate diagnosis.

In such cases, the corresponding indicator will light up on the dashboard, and a scanner will be required for an accurate diagnosis. Calipers. They can jam, causing the car to steer sideways and overheat one of the wheels. In this case, it is better not to take risks and have the car towed.

They can jam, causing the car to steer sideways and overheat one of the wheels. In this case, it is better not to take risks and have the car towed. Worn brake hoses or a malfunctioning brake master cylinder can also cause problems. These issues can manifest as uneven pedal resistance, sometimes soft and sometimes sharply hard.

Read also:

L gear in automatic cars — when and how to use it

Worst petrol engines in used cars — avoid these

What to do next

Even if the electronics or vacuum booster fails, the brakes will still work, though they will require significantly more effort. Therefore, it is better to refrain from driving further in difficult road conditions, such as on a winding road or in heavy traffic.

To prevent brake issues, it is crucial to perform regular maintenance, including checking the tightness of the vacuum hoses, changing the brake fluid promptly, lubricating the caliper guides, and monitoring the wear of the pads and discs.

Read also:

Top 5 problems in used cars every buyer should know

A/C recharges you shouldn’t buy in auto shops