Used Honda Accord: best years and trims revealed

2021 Honda Accord Photo: greencarreports.com

Reliable Honda Accords can be found in both newer models with advanced safety features and simple but durable early models. The Accord's reputation is backed by safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and high ratings from JD Power reliability ratings.

Motor Biscuit wrote about it.

Advertisement

2007 Honda Accord

A reliable combination of power and fuel economy is provided by the V6 engine. In addition, despite its age, the model is known for minimal mechanical problems. Owners appreciate the car for its comfortable interior and easy maintenance.

2011 Honda Accord

This model year saw improvements in fuel efficiency and several safety features, as well as ample legroom in both rows of seats.

2012 Honda Accord

Fuel efficiency has improved even further compared to the previous model. Drivers are pleased with the vehicle's minimal maintenance requirements and durability.

2016 Honda Accord

The model has received updates, including in terms of exterior styling and technological features. Honda Sensing safety features are now standard on higher trim levels.

2017 Honda Accord

The standard configuration received a full set of Honda Sensing safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, and forward collision warning. The model has a comfortable interior and intuitive controls.

2019 Honda Accord

The model delivers a powerful yet fuel-efficient ride thanks to standard 4-cylinder turbocharged engines. The Honda Sensing safety system is included as standard.

2021 Honda Accord

One of the most attractive models in terms of design, featuring the latest technologies. Also available is a hybrid version that provides high fuel economy.

Read also:

Why these 5 used SUVs beat buying new in 2025