Top 5 gas engines built to run for decades

The engine not only drives the car, but also determines its character, dynamics and reliability. Some legendary engines have earned a reputation for immortality, demonstrating amazing endurance and overcoming hundreds of thousands of kilometers without the need for major repairs.

Toyota 1UZ-FE

A 4-liter engine with a capacity of 250–300 hp, which is found on the Lexus LS400, Toyota Crown and Soarer. The reliability of the unit is ensured by cast-iron liners, a durable block, a chain timing and a simple atmospheric intake. The motor is designed with a large margin of safety for operation under high loads, so with regular maintenance it can last up to 700,000 km without major repairs.

Honda K24

A reliable 2.4-liter naturally aspirated unit (160–200 hp). It is known for its long service life (450,000–500,000 km) due to its simple design and durable timing chain drive. This engine easily tolerates high revs, is fuel-efficient, and is found on Honda Accord, CR-V, Element, and Odyssey models. To ensure its long service life, it is important to maintain it regularly and prevent overheating.

Mercedes-Benz M112

Reliable German V6 with a volume of 2.6–3.7 liters (177–245 hp). Thanks to a simple atmospheric design with two valves per cylinder and a durable chain drive, it serves for decades, having a resource of 450,000–600,000 km. This engine with a minimum of electronics and extraordinary endurance was installed on the E-, ML- and S-Class models (W210, W211, W163, W220).

Nissan VQ35DE

One of the best V6s in the world, which has been included in the Ward's 10 Best Engines rating for over 10 years in a row. With a displacement of 3.5 liters and a power of 230–300 hp, it was installed on the Nissan Pathfinder, Murano, Maxima, as well as the Infiniti FX35. Its resource of over 400,000–500,000 km is due to a reliable atmospheric design, a steel crankshaft, strong pistons and a simple timing chain drive.

Mazda BP-ZE

A Japanese millionaire in the compact segment, which is deservedly called the eternal engine. This 1.8-liter unit (110–140 hp) has a resource of 450,000–600,000 km thanks to a simple atmospheric design, a cast-iron block and a minimum of electronics. It easily tolerates cold starts and difficult operating conditions. It was installed on the Mazda 323, Protege and MX-5 of the first generation.

