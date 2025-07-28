Worst Ford engines to avoid: mechanics reveal the reasons

EcoBoost engine. Photo: Ford

Renowned automotive experts from the ScottishCarClan YouTube channel have slammed Ford's 1-liter EcoBoost engine, calling it one of the worst ever. It has been fitted to some of the most popular models, including the Ford Focus and Fiesta, and experts say it could cause serious problems for car owners.

The Express wrote about it.

Collection of problems

First of all, experts point out the rubber timing belt. In older versions of the EcoBoost Fox engine, which is usually found in cars before 2019, it is located inside the unit and passes through hot engine oil.

Over time, the rubber begins to break down into small pieces that get into the oil. These particles clog the oil pans and oil lines, creating chaos inside the engine. This leads to oil starvation, which, in turn, causes serious engine damage.

ScottishCarClan experts emphasize that they have seen a lot of customers who had to replace the power unit due to this problem, which becomes a significant financial blow for car owners.

Reliability issues

Experts from ClickMechanic note that the 1-liter EcoBoost engine, in addition to the timing belt, has some reliability issues. In particular, the engine suffers from coolant leaks, especially in models released between 2011 and 2014.

Overheating and cracks in the engine block have also been recorded in Ford Fiesta and Focus models equipped with this engine. In addition, some cars have experienced turbocharger failures, which were often associated with oil supply problems.

How to care for EcoBoost

To minimize risks and keep your EcoBoost engine in good condition, ClickMechanic experts recommend changing your engine oil as often as possible. They explain that due to turbocharging, these engines are particularly sensitive to oil quality.

Experts advise using high-quality synthetic oil that meets Ford specifications and strictly adhering to the recommended oil change intervals.

The most unreliable used Ford crossovers you shouldn't buy