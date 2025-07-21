Ford returns iconic models to Ukraine — what's coming?

Ford Fiesta Photo: Ford

Ford is preparing a significant shift in its European strategy, planning to revive the legendary Fiesta and Focus models. These cars, which were previously discontinued, will return to the market, but adapted to modern realities, in particular to the trend towards electrification.

Automobilwoche reported it.

Prerequisites for return

The decision to revive the Focus and Fiesta came as a surprise to many. Previously, it was believed that the current generation of Focus would be the last, as its production in Europe was planned to be discontinued by the end of 2025, and sales of the model in the United States were stopped back in 2018. However, stable demand and numerous requests from European dealers forced Ford to reconsider its plans.

The Fiesta suffered a similar fate. Its production in the US was discontinued after 2019, and in Europe in 2023, giving way to crossovers and electric vehicles. However, Ford is considering bringing back the Fiesta, as the compact city car segment remains desirable despite the steadily growing popularity of crossovers.

Cooperation with Volkswagen

Ford Focus Photo: caranddriver.com

Christoph Herr, head of Ford Customer Service Division (FCSD) for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, confirmed that the company has already invested in the development of new generations of models, which will include both hybrid and fully electric versions.

An important part of this strategy is cooperation with Volkswagen: the new Fiesta and Focus will likely be based on a scaled-down version of the Volkswagen MEB platform, which already underpins the new European Ford Explorer and Capri.

The use of MEB will allow Ford to quickly and efficiently bring competitive electric vehicles to the mass market to market.

Production terms

Specific dates for the return of the Focus and Fiesta have not yet been announced, but the new models are expected to arrive after 2027.

Production of future models will likely be concentrated in Europe, which will help the company reduce logistics costs and respond more quickly to local market needs, especially in the face of increasing competition from Chinese brands and European start-ups in the budget electric vehicle segment.

