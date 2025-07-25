Is expensive oil a must for turbo engines?

Turbo engine repair. Photo: falconturbos.com

Turbocharged engines are more complex than naturally aspirated engines, so even the best-built turbocharger can fail catastrophically if not properly maintained. It is often recommended to use special turbo engine oils, which are more expensive than regular ones. But is this really justified?

Extreme heat

The main reason turbocharged engines require special oil is the high thermal loads. Turbochargers are driven by the vehicle's exhaust gases, which can reach temperatures in excess of 540°C. During operation, the turbocharger spins at a blistering speed of up to 300,000 rpm, more than 50 times faster than a typical highway engine.

The oil flowing through a turbocharger can reach temperatures in excess of 200°C. That's more than twice as high as in a naturally aspirated engine. This extreme heat poses two major risks to conventional engine oil: turbocharger coking and degradation of the oil itself.

Main problems

Turbocharger coking. Oil burns and sticks to metal parts inside the unit. This leads to the formation of a viscous, sooty coating that can clog the internal channels of the turbocharger. The result is premature wear or even serious failure of this expensive component. Regular motor oil, unlike special oil, is much more prone to coking.

Oil degradation. Most regular motor oils cannot withstand the intense heat inside the turbocharger and quickly deteriorate. Overheated oil quickly loses viscosity, which can lead to excessive wear of engine parts and catastrophic failure.

Choosing oil

Special engine oils for turbocharged engines are designed to withstand high temperatures and contain additives that prevent coking and degradation even under extreme conditions. They provide reliable lubrication and cooling of the turbocharger, significantly extending its service life.

If you are not sure which oil to choose for a turbocharged car, you should refer to the operating instructions, where the manufacturer indicates the recommended type and specification of the lubricant.

