Worst petrol turbo engines of the last 10 years

The engine converts fuel into mechanical energy, which drives the vehicle, ensuring its functionality and ability to move. At the same time, turbo engines can be less reliable due to the complexity of their design, high operating temperatures, and pressures, which put additional stress on components and increase the risk of wear and tear.

1.2 TCe / DIG-T (Renault / Nissan)

The 1.2-liter petrol turbo engine was used in Renault (Clio, Captur, Kadjar) and Nissan (Qashqai, Juke) models during 2012-2018. The most problematic are the 2015-2017 models.

After 60,000-80,000 km, many owners faced critical engine wear that required major repairs or complete replacement. Problems with oil consumption often led to the complete loss of the unit.

1.4 TSI (EA111) (Volkswagen Group)

The 1.4-liter petrol turbo engine was fitted to Volkswagen Golf, Tiguan, Jetta, as well as Skoda Octavia and SEAT Leon between 2005 and 2015.

The engine was positioned as economical and dynamic, but instead, owners received expensive repairs after 100,000 km, especially in versions with a dry DSG.

Drivers most often complained about excessive oil consumption, piston group breakdowns, and premature timing chain wear.

1.6 THP (BMW / PSA)

Joint development of BMW and the French PSA Group. In 2006-2018, the 1.6-litre petrol turbo engine was used in Peugeot 308/3008, Citroën DS4, MINI Cooper S, BMW 1 Series, and other vehicles.

Despite its interesting dynamics, the engine is very sensitive to the quality of service, and repairs are usually difficult and expensive.

The engine suffers from timing chain stretching, sticking VVT valves, intake contamination due to the lack of direct injection, and constant errors in the electronics.

