EV owners visit repair shops more often, study finds

The surprising rise of EVs at service stations
Despite the popular belief that electric cars require less maintenance than cars with internal combustion engines (ICE), the reality is more complicated. A study by CDK Global shows that electric car owners visit dealerships more often for repairs and wait longer for them to be completed.
Mass appeals
A study by CDK Global found that 85% of EV owners have visited a service center within the first year of owning their vehicle. It suggests that while EVs don't necessarily break down in the traditional sense, they do require ongoing maintenance, mostly software-related.
The wait time for repairs has also worsened. In 2024, only 28% of EV owners were able to pick up their car from a dealership the same day, compared to 40% in 2023. More owners are waiting an extra day, sometimes up to three days. Mobile service requests have also increased, from 14% to 19%.
Additionally, EV owners are more likely to visit a dealership with the same issue: 52% of non-Tesla respondents stated it took them two visits to resolve a single issue, and 21% stated it took four to five visits. The time it took to service an EV was longer than their previous gasoline-powered vehicle: 23% for Tesla owners and 34% for other brands.
Long-term advantage
Despite the more frequent and longer service visits, there is some good news. A survey of electric vehicle owners conducted in late 2024 and early 2025 found that maintaining an electric vehicle still costs less than maintaining an internal combustion engine vehicle. Among non-Tesla electric vehicle owners, 53% agreed, compared to 41% of Tesla drivers.
The main reasons for the problems lie in the increased technological sophistication and complexity of modern electric vehicles, unresolved software issues released by automakers, sometimes hard-to-find parts, the general decline in the quality of modern cars, and the lack of experience of dealers.
