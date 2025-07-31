Electric cars and rain: myths, safety concerns, and real facts

Charging electric cars in the rain. Photo: electromaps.com

Can an electric car be damaged in a heavy downpour? How safe is it to use an automatic car wash or charge the battery during a storm? Renault experts discussed using electric vehicles in rainy weather.

Protection against water

Electric vehicles are designed to be used in all weather conditions, including heavy rain and snow. These vehicles undergo rigorous waterproofing tests on all components, including the batteries, high-voltage cables, and charging connectors.

Rubber seals and sealed battery cases effectively protect against moisture. The strict IP67 waterproofing standard guarantees protection against temporary immersion in water.

In the event of a short circuit, safety systems automatically open the electrical circuit to protect the user.

Automatic car wash

Using automatic or manual car washes is completely safe for electric vehicle owners. These vehicles are designed to withstand contact with water, and all electrical components are properly protected. It is important to avoid charging and washing the car at the same time.

Charging in the rain

Cables, plugs, and charging points are designed to be completely waterproof. If the cable is not connected properly, the current simply will not flow. Once the plug is connected, the system creates a secure connection that remains tight throughout the charging process.

Lightning hazard

The likelihood of a lightning strike on an electric vehicle is no different than on a car with an internal combustion engine. Additionally, the metal structure of the car acts as a Faraday cage, conducting lightning energy through the outer shell and protecting the passengers inside. For this reason, experts recommend staying inside an electric car during a thunderstorm.

