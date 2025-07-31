Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Automotive Driving EVs in rain — what you need to know

Driving EVs in rain — what you need to know

Ua en ru
Publication time 1 August 2025 21:21
Electric cars and rain: myths, safety concerns, and real facts
Charging electric cars in the rain. Photo: electromaps.com

Can an electric car be damaged in a heavy downpour? How safe is it to use an automatic car wash or charge the battery during a storm? Renault experts discussed using electric vehicles in rainy weather.

This was reported by Auto Świat.

Protection against water

Electric vehicles are designed to be used in all weather conditions, including heavy rain and snow. These vehicles undergo rigorous waterproofing tests on all components, including the batteries, high-voltage cables, and charging connectors.

Rubber seals and sealed battery cases effectively protect against moisture. The strict IP67 waterproofing standard guarantees protection against temporary immersion in water.

In the event of a short circuit, safety systems automatically open the electrical circuit to protect the user.

Fast charging electric cars: myth or real battery damage?

The truth about driving electric cars in summer

Automatic car wash

Using automatic or manual car washes is completely safe for electric vehicle owners. These vehicles are designed to withstand contact with water, and all electrical components are properly protected. It is important to avoid charging and washing the car at the same time.

Charging in the rain

Cables, plugs, and charging points are designed to be completely waterproof. If the cable is not connected properly, the current simply will not flow. Once the plug is connected, the system creates a secure connection that remains tight throughout the charging process.

Lightning hazard

The likelihood of a lightning strike on an electric vehicle is no different than on a car with an internal combustion engine. Additionally, the metal structure of the car acts as a Faraday cage, conducting lightning energy through the outer shell and protecting the passengers inside. For this reason, experts recommend staying inside an electric car during a thunderstorm.

Does mileage matter when buying a used electric car?

How heat really threatens an electric car

car electric cars rain lightning vehicle safety шкода electric car
Maxym Sayhak - editor
Author
Maxym Sayhak
